PHOTOS: Polk deputies searching for robber who put gun to woman’s head

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a dangerous serial robber who pointed a gun at a pharmacist’s head and forced her to give him Oxycodone and Percocet.

Investigators say the suspect robbed the pharmacist at the Walgreens on US Hwy 98 North in Lakeland at 2:25 a.m. on Wednesday.

He jumped over the counter and forced the pharmacist at gunpoint to remove numerous bottles of narcotics including Oxycodone and Percocet from the locked case. At one point he put the gun to her head and threatened to shoot her if she made any noise.

The robber put the drugs in a dark-colored backpack.

The sheriff’s office said this man is very dangerous. Deputies want to catch him before he robs someone else. Detectives suspect he’s committed robberies at other drugstores outside of Polk County.

Investigators ask that you look at the man’s clothing – specifically his Detroit Red Wings baseball cap—to see if you recognize him.

Surveillance images show him wearing a purple glove on his right hand which is holding a gun. He’s about 5’7” tall, has a medium build, and was wearing grey sweatpants, black and white New Balance sneakers with white laces, a white T-shirt, a camo hoodie, and black framed glasses.

If anyone has information about this incident or can identify this suspect, they are urged to contact Detective Reveron at 863-298-6947.

Anyone with information who wants to REMAIN ANONYMOUS and be eligible for a CASH REWARD is asked to call HEARTLAND CRIME STOPPERS AT 1-800-226-TIPS or log onto http://www.P3tips.com to submit your tip via the web. For a secure and password protected mobile app for your smart device, go to the app store and download the free “P3tips” mobile app. No caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, no saved IP addresses. Anonymity is Guaranteed!!

