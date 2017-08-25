London zoo gathers animals for annual weigh-in

LONDON, England (WFLA/NBC) – Staff at the London Zoo began their annual animal weigh-in on Thursday.

Over the next few days, staff will weigh and measure some 200 species, from tiny to large, from penguins to lions, gorillas to goats.

Results will go into a database that is shared with zoos around the world.

The zoo’s heaviest animal is a 1,800 pound giraffe.

The lightest are leaf cutter ants, weighing in at a ten-thousandth of an ounce.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES