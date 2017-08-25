Hillsborough Co. Confederate monument cost high due to 20 pieces involved

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Confederate monument in Tampa has stood proudly for more than a century as a symbol to Confederate soldiers.

When it’s moved in the coming months, it’ll be reduced to pieces.

“There’s up to 20 separate pieces that we’ll have to take apart and make sure we protect each one,” said Hillsborough County Facilities Services director Josh Bellotti.

8 On Your Side wanted to know why Hillsborough County is on track to spend $140,000 to move the monument.

In Manatee County, it took just $12,000. The structure collapsed in the process.

Bellotti explained it needs to be done correctly.

“We’re looking at this to be very meticulous in the way we deconstruct this monument to make sure we protect the conditions,” he said.

Once the monument arrives at the Brandon Family Cemetery, it’ll cost tens-of-thousands of dollars to set it up in its new home. Then more money will be needed for improvements, bringing the total cost to nearly $300,000.

Bellotti said the cost of the project was determined by the Board of County Commissioners.

Earlier in the week, News Channel 8 talked to the operations manager at Beyel Brothers who said the price to move the Tampa monument is too high.

“And you guys could do if for substantially less?” reporter Ryan Hughes asked.

“A lot less. We do it every day,” Scott Russell said.

No taxpayer money will be used for the move.

