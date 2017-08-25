Florida Missing Child Alert cancelled for boy, 4, last seen in Orlando

UPDATE: Authorities say the case has been resolved. No other details have been released. Original information is below.

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 4-year-old Orlando boy.

Investigators say Kyson Calderon could be with a 51-year-old woman, Gwendolyn Walker.

Calderon was last seen in the 7400 block of Beacon Hill Loop in Orlando.

Calderon and Walker may be traveling in a 2014, gray Kia Soul with Florida tag number EHBH84. The vehicle has dark tints, a white apple sticker and a white Colombia College sticker on the back bumper

Authorities provided the following descriptions of the pair-

Kyson Calderon, age 4: black male, 4 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 45 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, He was last seen wearing a gray Ninja Turtles shirt with red sleeves and bright light-up Sketcher sneakers.

Gwendolyn Walker, age 51: black female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. She was possibly last seen wearing a dress.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kyson Calderon contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at (407) 836-4357 or 911.

