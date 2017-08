If you love to entertain, part of being a great host is making your guests feel comfortable, indoors and out! Whether you’re planning a Labor day get-together under a newly renovated porch or just looking for a way to make your outdoor space more comfortable and blend in with your style, a brand new Hunter fan is the perfect addition. Lifestyle Expert, Stefaney Rants show us a “FAN”tastic favorite from Hunter Fan Company. Visit hunterfan.com for more information.

Advertisement