Casino says it threw man out for pooping in his plants; he disagrees

CINCINNATI (WXIX) – A Kentucky man said he got kicked out an Ohio casino because he was winning too much. However, the Jack Casino in Cincinnati said it was because of his lack of bathroom skills.

Tyler said he was playing poker early Thursday morning and the casino had a $1,000 giveaway which he won twice. As he waited to enter for a third time, he had to go to the bathroom.

He said he was in the bathroom for less than 1 minute, but when he came out, security was waiting.

“Before I get to my seat, he says, ‘Sir, sir, sir, sir’. And he brings me over, and he brings me over to him and he says, ‘Did you have an accident in the bathroom?’” Tyler said.

The casino said that Tyler was seen by three customers discarding his underwear after pooping in them.

“He said I have visual. I have visual evidence of the contrary to what you’re saying. And for hygienic reasons, I’m going to have to ask you to leave. And at this point, that’s telling me that I have … in my head I can envision a football … a brown football … that oval shape on my butt crack,” Tyler said.

The Jack Casino released a statement:

“Jack Cincinnati Casino’s top priority is to continuously provide a clean and sanitary environment to the three million guests that visit the property annually.”

Tyler adamantly denies pooping his pants. In fact, he took photos. He said the casino wanted him to leave because they didn’t want him to win anymore and now he wants them punished.

The casino isn’t worried. It says it has visual evidence.

