Better Call Behnken: Noon deadline passes, no decision about Hillsborough charter school under construction

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The superintendent’s noon deadline has officially passed, but the future of Avant Garde Academy Westchase remains unclear.

Inspections are ongoing and Superintendent Jeff Eakins has not yet made a final decision. He has said that if the school building is not ready for students by noon Friday, it will not be allowed to open until next year. Parents and charter school officials are pleading with the school district for more time to finish the building.

If the school is not ready for students, parents and school officials propose they start class next week at a nearby church. School children have been there since August 10 anyway, at a camp organized by the school.

Alan Zirkelbach, the general contractor for the school, says many inspections have already passed and others continue now.

