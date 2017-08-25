Better Call Behnken: Noon deadline passes, no decision about Hillsborough charter school under construction

By Published:
Avant Garde Academy Westchase is still under construction.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The superintendent’s noon deadline has officially passed, but the future of Avant Garde Academy Westchase remains unclear.

Inspections are ongoing and Superintendent Jeff Eakins has not yet made a final decision. He has said that if the school building is not ready for students by noon Friday, it will not be allowed to open until next year. Parents and charter school officials are pleading with the school district for more time to finish the building.

If the school is not ready for students, parents and school officials propose they start class next week at a nearby church.  School children have been there since August 10 anyway, at a camp organized by the school.

Alan Zirkelbach, the general contractor for the school, says many inspections have already passed and others continue now.

Shannon Behnken will have an update about the school tonight at 5 on WFLA News Channel 8.

RELATED STORIES

Follow Shannon Behnken on Facebook

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s