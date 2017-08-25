Alyse at the Movies: “The Only Living Boy in New York”

Adrift in New York City, a recent college graduate seeks the guidance of an eccentric neighbor as his life is upended by his father’s mistress in the sharp and witty coming-of-age story The Only Living Boy in New York.

Thomas Webb (Callum Turner), the son of a publisher and his artistic wife, has just graduated from college and is trying to find his place in the world. Moving from his parents’ Upper West Side apartment to the Lower East Side, he befriends his neighbor W.F. (Jeff Bridges), a shambling alcoholic writer who dispenses worldly wisdom alongside healthy shots of whiskey.

Thomas’ world begins to shift when he discovers that his long-married father (Pierce Brosnan) is having an affair with a seductive younger woman (Kate Beckinsale). Determined to break up the relationship, Thomas ends up sleeping with his father’s mistress, launching a chain of events that will change everything he thinks he knows about himself and his family.

 

DIRECTOR:  Marc Webb  /  SCREENWRITER: Allan Loeb
CAST: Callum Turner, Jeff Bridges, Kate Beckinsale, Pierce Brosnan, Kiersey Clemons, Cynthia Nixon
PRODUCERS:  Albert Berger, Ron Yerxa, John

