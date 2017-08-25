2 men arrested for robbery, savage assault on Ybor City restaurant worker

Tampa Police Department

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two men were arrested in connection with a savage attack on a Ybor City restaurant worker.  

Javarez Thomas, 23, and Hector Rivera-Reyes, 23, both of Tampa, were charged with robbery and felony battery this week after police say they beat and robbed Dustin Rowe, 24, and left him unconscious in an alley behind Stone Soup Company on August 13.

Javarez Thomas (left), Hector Rivera-Reyes, (right). Photo courtesy of Tampa Police Department.

Surveillance video shows a man, later identified as Thomas, approach Lowe and punch him in the head repeatedly. Rivera-Reyes was not shown in the video.

Once Lowe was lying on the ground, his attackers took his coworker’s wallet, which was in Lowe’s possession.

The victim, Dustin Lowe. (Family handout)

Lowe was taken to the hospital after suffering a fractured skull and nose, deep injuries to his inner ear and a brain hemorrhage. His current condition is unknown, but police classified his injuries as serious and non-life threatening.

It’s unclear how the two suspects were identified, but Rivera-Reyes was arrested on Monday and Thomas turned himself in at the Orient Road Jail on Friday.

Deputies say two other men participated in the robbery, but they have not been arrested.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

