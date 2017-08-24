VIDEO WARNING: Cheerleading coaches investigated after forcing girls into splits

Source: KUSA

DENVER (KUSA) – Denver police are looking into videos that show cheerleaders being forced to do the splits.

WARNING: The videos may be difficult to watch. There are eight videos that show the recently hired cheer coach pushing the cheerleaders into an extended split position while their arms are held up by teammates

In at least one of the videos you can hear the East High School cheerleader cry out in pain.

“He was pushing like with his other knee on my back to try and keep my posture straight,” said freshman cheerleader Ally Wakefield. “It was tearing my ligaments and my muscle at the same time.”

The cheer coach, assistant cheer coach, high school principal, assistant principal and Denver Public Schools deputy general counsel have all been placed on leave.

In a statement superintendent Tom Boasberg said, “We absolutely prohibit any practices that place our students’ physical and mental health in jeopardy.”

