VIDEO: High school student arrested for punching teacher during class

MILWAUKEE (WTMJ) – A cell phone captured the exact moments a 16-year-old student swung at his teacher in class on Tuesday.

The Milwaukee high school student was arrested after the attack.

The video showed the South Division student push the teacher and then punch him in the face. As the teacher was on the ground, the teen continued to punch him.

Students in the class were heard laughing as the teen stood over teacher.

A Milwaukee Public Schools representative said they cannot comment further on what happened because it is a police matter.

But parents said this should not have happened on school grounds, especially to a teacher.

“Somebody didn’t teach your child enough respect to say don’t swing at a teacher. You don’t swing at an adult. You don’t disrespect adults,” said Jerry Gerth whose daughter attends the school.

The teen could be charged with battery to a school district official.

