Thousands attend funeral services for slain Kissimmee officers

WESH Published: Updated:

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Thousands are attending the funerals for two police officers who were fatally shot in Kissimmee are being held in Orlando on Thursday.

Services for Officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard are being held at the First Baptist Church in Orlando at 11 a.m.

Baxter, 27, was married to a Kissimmee Police Department detective. The couple had four children together, all under the age of five. The youngest of Baxter’s children is only 7 months old.

Howard, 36, was married and had a 17-year-old daughter.

His wife is a teacher at Central Avenue Elementary School, which is in the same neighborhood where the officers were shot.

VIDEO: Police surprise daughter of fallen Kissimmee officer on her birthday

A bank account through SunTrust has been set up through the City of Kissimmee for those who would like to donate to the fallen officers’ families.

You can also donate online at www.kissimmee.org/donate.

The officers were shot Friday night in a neighborhood known for drug activity. Police say Everett Miller fired on the two officers after he got into a scuffle with one of them. He was later arrested at a bar.

Miller faces a charge of first-degree murder in the killing of Baxter. Authorities have not said what charges he could face for Howard’s death.

He was denied bond during a hearing on Sunday.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s