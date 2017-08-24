Thousands attend funeral services for slain Kissimmee officers

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Thousands are attending the funerals for two police officers who were fatally shot in Kissimmee are being held in Orlando on Thursday.

Services for Officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard are being held at the First Baptist Church in Orlando at 11 a.m.

Baxter, 27, was married to a Kissimmee Police Department detective. The couple had four children together, all under the age of five. The youngest of Baxter’s children is only 7 months old.

Howard, 36, was married and had a 17-year-old daughter.

His wife is a teacher at Central Avenue Elementary School, which is in the same neighborhood where the officers were shot.

A bank account through SunTrust has been set up through the City of Kissimmee for those who would like to donate to the fallen officers’ families.

You can also donate online at www.kissimmee.org/donate.

The officers were shot Friday night in a neighborhood known for drug activity. Police say Everett Miller fired on the two officers after he got into a scuffle with one of them. He was later arrested at a bar.

Miller faces a charge of first-degree murder in the killing of Baxter. Authorities have not said what charges he could face for Howard’s death.

He was denied bond during a hearing on Sunday.

