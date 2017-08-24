Publix Aprons Back to the Table: Pork Chili Rancho

Pork Chili Rancho

Total Time – 20 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

APRONS ADVICE

Complete your meal with brown rice blend, steamed vegetables, unsweetened tea, and sugar-free gelatin for dessert.

This one pot meal is hearty enough to make your whole family happy.

MEAL SHOPPING LIST

Meat

1 pork tenderloin (about 1 lb)

Produce

1 lime, for juice

1 teaspoon minced roasted garlic

Frozen

1 cup seasoning blend

1 cup riced cauliflower

Dry Grocery

1 tablespoon salt-free southwest chipotle seasoning

2 teaspoons agave nectar

1 (15.5-oz) can white chili beans

From Your Pantry

2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

COOKING SEQUENCE

Prepare chili and begin to simmer (20 minutes)

Prepare additional sides, if desired; serve (5 minutes)

Recipe: Pork Chili Rancho

Total Time – 25 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

Ingredients:

1 lime, for juice

1 pork tenderloin (about 1 lb)

1 tablespoon salt-free southwest chipotle seasoning

2 teaspoons agave nectar

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup frozen seasoning blend

1 cup frozen riced cauliflower

1 teaspoon minced roasted garlic

1 (15.5-oz) can white chili beans

1 cup water

Steps:

1. Squeeze lime for juice (1 tablespoon). Cut pork into bite-size pieces (wash hands). Place in bowl: pork, seasoning, agave, and salt; toss to coat.

2. Preheat large, nonstick sauté pan on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Place oil and pork in pan; cook 3–4 minutes or until browned. Remove pork from pan. Stir in seasoning blend, cauliflower, garlic, and lime juice; cook and stir 3–4 minutes, or until browned.

3. Return pork to pan; stir in beans and water. Cook and stir 5 minutes and until pork is 145°F. Serve.

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 280kcal; FAT 6g; SAT FAT 1.5g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 60mg; SODIUM 540mg; CARB 26g; FIBER 6g; SUGARS 4g; PROTEIN 27g; VIT A 8%; VIT C 20%; CALC 2%; IRON 10%