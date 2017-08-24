Publix Aprons Back to the Table: Pork Chili Rancho

Pork Chili Rancho
Total Time – 20 minutes (Makes 4 servings)
APRONS ADVICE
Complete your meal with brown rice blend, steamed vegetables, unsweetened tea, and sugar-free gelatin for dessert.
This one pot meal is hearty enough to make your whole family happy.
MEAL SHOPPING LIST
Meat
1 pork tenderloin (about 1 lb)
Produce
1 lime, for juice
1 teaspoon minced roasted garlic
Frozen
1 cup seasoning blend
1 cup riced cauliflower
Dry Grocery
1 tablespoon salt-free southwest chipotle seasoning
2 teaspoons agave nectar
1 (15.5-oz) can white chili beans
From Your Pantry
2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
COOKING SEQUENCE
Prepare chili and begin to simmer (20 minutes)
Prepare additional sides, if desired; serve (5 minutes)
Recipe: Pork Chili Rancho
Total Time – 25 minutes (Makes 4 servings)
Ingredients:
1 lime, for juice
1 pork tenderloin (about 1 lb)
1 tablespoon salt-free southwest chipotle seasoning
2 teaspoons agave nectar
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 cup frozen seasoning blend
1 cup frozen riced cauliflower
1 teaspoon minced roasted garlic
1 (15.5-oz) can white chili beans
1 cup water
Steps:
1. Squeeze lime for juice (1 tablespoon). Cut pork into bite-size pieces (wash hands). Place in bowl: pork, seasoning, agave, and salt; toss to coat.
2. Preheat large, nonstick sauté pan on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Place oil and pork in pan; cook 3–4 minutes or until browned. Remove pork from pan. Stir in seasoning blend, cauliflower, garlic, and lime juice; cook and stir 3–4 minutes, or until browned.
3. Return pork to pan; stir in beans and water. Cook and stir 5 minutes and until pork is 145°F. Serve.
CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 280kcal; FAT 6g; SAT FAT 1.5g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 60mg; SODIUM 540mg; CARB 26g; FIBER 6g; SUGARS 4g; PROTEIN 27g; VIT A 8%; VIT C 20%; CALC 2%; IRON 10%