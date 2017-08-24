PTA treasurer accused of stealing from Pinellas elementary to pay bills

Source: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – A Parent-Teacher Association treasurer is facing fraud charges after detectives say she stole from Brooker Creek Elementary to pay her bills.

Pinellas County deputies say Lisa McMenamin, 54, of Tarpon Springs, stole PTA funds on at least 10 occasions, between October 2015 and July 2016, taking more than $5,000.

Detectives say McMenamin submitted PTA forms for reimbursement for school supplies she never purchased.

She was arrested Aug. 4 on charges of scheme to fraud.

McMenamin is out on $7,500 bond. She is scheduled to be in court Sept. 11.

