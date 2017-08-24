Polk Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man who robbed pharmacist at gunpoint

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who robbed a pharmacy Wednesday morning.
The sheriff’s office said the suspect first went to the Walgreens on South Florida Avenue, but then showed up at a store on US Highway 98 North and robbed the pharmacist.
The suspect arrived around 2:25 a.m.
He jumped over the counter and forced the pharmacist at gunpoint to remove bottles of narcotics, like Oxycodone and Percocet, from the locked case and put them into his backpack.
The suspect put the gun to the pharmacist’s head and threatened to shoot her if she made any noise.
The suspect was wearing a Detroit Red Wings baseball cap and a purple glove on his right hand. The sheriff’s office said he is about 5’7” tall, medium build and was also wearing grey sweatpants, black and white sneaks, a white T-shirt, a camo hoodie and black framed glasses.
If you have information about this incident or can identify the suspect, call Detectice Reveron at 863-298-6947.
Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS, submit a time online, or through the P3tips mobile app.
