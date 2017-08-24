PETA offers $5000 reward for help in solving Tampa dog-dumping case

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – PETA is offering a reward of up to $5000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in a dog-dumping case we reported earlier this month.

Video from a motorist’s personal dash cam shows a driver ditching a dog in the area of North Boulevard and West Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard in Tampa on August 7. In the video, you can see a gold Chevrolet Cavalier in front of the driver stop. A door swings open and a dog is pushed out of the car. The driver then speeds off and a heartbroken dog runs after the vehicle, trying to catch up.

Authorities are still trying to find out who was in the car.

A $5000 reward is being offered to anyone who can help them catch the person(s) responsible.

“The fear, sadness, and confusion that this dog must’ve felt after being pushed out of a car and forced to watch his owner drive away from him is hard to fathom,” says PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien. “PETA urges anyone with information about this cruel incident to come forward immediately so that whoever is responsible for abandoning this loyal dog can be held accountable.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Animal Control Investigator Kristie Lewis at 813-744-5660.

