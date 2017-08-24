Ohio county fair holds best dressed pig contest

ALLEN COUNTY, Ohio (WFLA/WLIO) – It was spectacular day for the winner of an Ohio county fair’s best dressed pig contest.
The annual contest is something the children in the swine program look forward to every year.
The kids think up creative costumes for themselves and their pigs.
This year’s first place winner as a boy dressed as a ringmaster and his pig as a lion.
Other costumes included this year were “Beauty in the Pig,” a pig-flavored Tootsie Roll, a pig cheerleader and PigCasso.
