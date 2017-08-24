Largo detective poses as girl to catch man looking to engage in ‘rape fantasy’

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – A 24-year-old man was arrested, accused of using social media to engage in a “rape fantasy with young schoolgirls.”

Largo police said that Michael Douglas Ludwig began chatting with an undercover detective who was posing as a 14-year-old girl on a social media networking site in early August.

As the conversation continued, Ludwig became more aggressive and agitated, the detective said.

He wanted the girl (detective Lance Moore) to sneak out of her house. “You’re going to sneak out later tonight do you hear me little b****.” Ludwig also texted, “You should listen to me b****…. I’m going to rape you.”

Ludwig also sent naked and clothed pictures of himself to Det. Moore.

On Wednesday, Ludwig went to a house intending to have sex or rape the “minor child,” police said.

He was arrested and confessed to his actions.

Charges:

4 Counts Use of a Computer to Seduce, Solicit, Lure, or Entice a Child

1 Count Traveling to meet a Minor

1 Count Unlawful use of a Two-Way Communication Device

1 Count Transmission of Harmful Material to a Minor

