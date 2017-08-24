LA photographer turns 6 children living with diseases, disabilities into ‘Justice League’

(WFLA) – A Los Angeles photographer captured photos of real life super heroes.

Josh Rossi took six children living with diseases and disabilities and turned them into the Justice League.

Rossi and his wife Roxana turned the children’s weakness into strengths.

Over the course of two months, the Rossi’s did an extensive photoshoot to turn the kids into the real Justice League.

Each child got their own copy of their super hero poster and they were over the moon about it.

Aquaman – Mataese “Macky” Manuma

Two-year-old Macky was born in Honolulu and now lives in Provo, Utah. He was diagnosed with Acute Megakaryoblastic Leukemia in 2017. The type of leukemia is very rare and only seen in children with Down Syndrome, but Mackey doesn’t have Down Syndrome, which is why it is so rare.

Macky finished chemo a few days prior to the photo shoot and had a difficult time, so his brother, Matagofie, 4, put on the costume and did some of the poses.

Rossi later switched Matagofie’s face with Macky’s. The boys were thrilled they could do the shoot together.

Batman – Simon Fullmer

Five-year-old Simon was diagnosed with stage four Neuroblastoma, a form of nerve cancer, in February 2017. He has gone through rigorous treatment and will start one of two stem cell transplants soon.

Simon’s mom, Trisha Fullmer, said it was amazing to see Simon “so happy and full of energy.”

She told Rossi that Simon had a hard time giving the camera a serious Batman face “because he was so happy.”

Simon told his mom someday he’ll be the real Batman, but tall, like his dad.

Cyborg – Kayden Kinckle

Five-year-old Kayden was born with Omphalocele, which caused his internal organs to grow outside of his navel. He is also a double amputee.

Kayden’s mother Nikki was told to terminate her pregnancy, but she didn’t.

Nikki has recently wrote a book about Kayden called “Stepping out on Faith” to finance her son’s medical expenses, such as getting prosthetics and physical therapy for Kayden.

She said Kayden “loves it just to see himself standing tall without his crutches” and believes that’s why the photoshoot meant so much to him.

Flash – Zaiden Stolrow

Seven-year-old Zaiden was diagnosed with ADHD when he was between two and three years old.

School is challenged for him, even a special school for students who couldn’t sit all day long.

Zaiden’s mom Manya said the photoshoot was an amazing experience for her son after his last school year ended on a rough note.

Manya believes having such an experience to talk about and show photos of will help “up his cool factor” next school year.

Superman – Teagan Pettit

Nine-year-old Teagan has half a heart, a syndrome known as Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome.

Two years ago, Teagan’s family almost lost him, and he was taken to Philadelphia for a live-saving procedure after waiting over a year for a heart transplant.

Teagan loves superheroes and superhero movies.

“That ‘S’ on his chest [gives] him and others hope that he can fly above it all and be a super hero that he was intended to be,” his mother Brytten said to Rossi in an email about their experiences.

Wonder Woman – Sofie Loftus

Three-year-old Sofie was diagnosed with Embryonal Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of eye cancer, at the end of 2016.

Sofie likes Wonder Woman because “she is so strong. She could protect me from everything and she has awesome music.”

Andrew Loftus, Sofie’s dad said her last seven months of struggle seemed like they never happened when she put on her Wonder Woman costume.

“We had the Wonder Woman theme playing in the background and she totally owned it,” Andrew said of Sofie’s photo shoot.

