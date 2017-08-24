Incredible waterspouts seen in Tampa Bay area

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – News Channel 8 viewers reported seeing waterspouts near Anna Maria Island on Thursday.
Numerous viewers sent videos and photos of the water spout
Eddie Hurn captured a video of the water spout at 5:15 p.m.
NBC 2 News shared cell phone video from the coast of Long Boat Key, near Sarasota, showing an incredible double waterspout.
