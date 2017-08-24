Hurricane warning issued for Texas Gulf coast as Tropical Storm Harvey approaches

MIAMI (AP) — A hurricane warning has been issued for a section of Texas’ Gulf Coast as Tropical Storm Harvey approaches.
The warning, issued Thursday morning, covers an area from Port Mansfield to Matagorda.
“Tropical Storm Harvey is becoming more symmetrical in the warm waters of the central Gulf of Mexico. As a tropical system gets better organized, it usually strengthens. The current forecast has Harvey making landfall as a hurricane,” said WFLA Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann.
The storm’s maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph. Harvey is expected to approach the southern Texas coast on Friday
As of 5 a.m. EDT, the storm was centered about 370 miles southeast of Port Mansfield and was moving north near 10 mph.
