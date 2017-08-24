How early is too early to mow your lawn on the weekend?

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Could the Westchase Homeowners Association tell residents no lawn mowing or other outdoor house work before 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday?

It’s an issue that could go before voting members at its meeting on the second Tuesday in October.

Earlier this month, a resident went before the board, complaining about a neighbor’s lawn service mowing starting at 7:30 on Saturday mornings. Kristen Braghi of the Bridges felt that was much too early for that type of work on the weekend.

Currently, the association has no operating hours regulating such issues.

Jerrold Scott owns Blue Tech Services, a lawn maintenance and pressure washing company that operates in the area. He heard about the proposal and is not surprised.

“Well, I just think it’s typical in today’s society,” said Scott, sitting on his mower. “Usually, when you have a group of people working for another group of people, they make rules and we just have to follow them.”

Not everyone in the neighborhood feels outdoor work on the weekend should be regulated. Steve Holroyd understands many workers want to get an early start to beat the heat and avoid the afternoon thunderstorms that routinely pop up this time of year.

“I know these guys are trying to beat the heat as we spoke about earlier,” said Holroyd. “I’d like to see them get out and get this done in a timely manner.”

Ruben Collazo, president of the neighborhood association, said he will recommend voting members take no action on the issue at October’s meeting. If they take his recommendation, the issue would die. Collazo feels paying people to patrol the neighborhood searching for violators on Saturdays and Sundays would be far too costly. He also believes enforcement would also be an issue.

If the measure does pass, pressure washing would also fall under the umbrella of outdoor weekend work.

News Channel 8 attempted to reach Braghi, but our efforts were unsuccessful.

As for Scott, he says, whatever the association decides, he and his crew will be on board.

“The bottom line is we have to survive. We have to make money,” said Scott. “So, if we can only work after 9 a.m. that’s what we’ll do.”

