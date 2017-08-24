Headlines: $1M Powerball ticket sold in Sarasota; Confederate monument moved in Manatee Co.; student arrested for punching teacher

TODAY’S WEATHER
We’re expecting scattered downpours this afternoon. See your full forecast here
TODAY’S HEADLINES
- $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Sarasota
- 93-year-old Confederate monument in Manatee County moved
- Hospital cited in heating blanket fever death of boy, age 6
- 2 suspects on the run in Tampa after armed home invasion, crash
- Cops: ‘Grunting’ man followed Pasco Co. girl as she walked home from school
- Pasco woman survives violent home invasion: ‘Be extra careful about opening your door’
- TS Harvey quickly strengthening, will be major hurricane as it approaches Texas
- VIDEO WARNING: Cheerleading coaches investigated after forcing girls into splits
- VIDEO: High school student arrested for punching teacher during class
- Florida mom accused of DUI while picking up child from school
DON’T MISS IT