The Gus Trent Rodeo is happening this Saturday, Aug. 26th. at the Florida State Fairgrounds. Gates open at 5:00pm.
GUS TRENT HORSE ENTERPRISES, LLC where we take pride in showing you the joy and beauty of horses. Come on out to the GT Ranch and have a life-changing experience on horseback. We offer a variety of experiences with our horses that are all designed for you to have fun. Not interested in riding the horses? No problem. Come on out and use our facility for a special event. Please take a moment to view our site and give us a call at (412) 592-6916 or email us at exodus1906@aol.com . We look forward to seeing you out at the Ranch.