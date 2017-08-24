TIERRA VERDE, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Watch has recruited 40 volunteer boats with more than 180 participants to participate in the Great Bay Scallop Search on Saturday, August 26 to search selected sites for elusive bay scallops.

The event is a resource monitoring program where community volunteers snorkel to search for scallops in select areas within Boca Ciega and Lower Tampa Bay.

The event has been conducted annually since 1993 with the goal to monitor and document the health and status of the local bay scallop population.

If you want to attend, meet at 9 a.m. at the Fort De Soto Park boat ramp located at 3500 Pinellas Bayway South in Tierra Verde.

Eric Plage joined us in the studio today to talk about this fun event.

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD