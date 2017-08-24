Ex-principal paid housekeeper with nearly $42K school funds

By Published:

MIAMI (AP) – Authorities say the former principal of a Miami adult education center used nearly $42,000 in school district funds to pay his housekeeper.

The Miami Herald reports the 48-year-old was arrested Wednesday and faces three felony charges: an organized scheme to defraud, and three counts each of official misconduct and grand theft.

Investigators say between March 2013 and September 2015 Joey Bautista signed bi-weekly payroll records resulting in funds being deposited directly into the account of Adeline Joseph.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho says the district started the process of firing Bautista immediately after his arrest.

Bautista started working for the district in 1998 and had been principal of Miami Jackson Adult Education Center since July 2011.

The Herald couldn’t contact Bautista. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s