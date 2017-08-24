Deputies search for missing, endangered pregnant woman, 23, in Bradenton

By Published:
Manatee County Sheriff's Office

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing, endangered 23-year-old woman who is seven months pregnant.

Sarah Bakley was last seen on Thursday at 12:45 p.m., walking near the 4200 block of 18th St W. in Bradenton and has not been seen since.

Her family members told deputies they worry she may harm herself.

Sarah is described as a white female with long brown hair, which was in a ponytail when she was last seen. She is approximately 5’02” and is seven months pregnant, as previously mentioned. She was last seen wearing a teal or blue shirt and blue, Capri style jeans, deputies said.

No further details regarding her disappearance are available at this time.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011, or the nearest law enforcement agency.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s