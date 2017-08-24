Deputies search for missing, endangered pregnant woman, 23, in Bradenton

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing, endangered 23-year-old woman who is seven months pregnant.

Sarah Bakley was last seen on Thursday at 12:45 p.m., walking near the 4200 block of 18th St W. in Bradenton and has not been seen since.

Her family members told deputies they worry she may harm herself.

Sarah is described as a white female with long brown hair, which was in a ponytail when she was last seen. She is approximately 5’02” and is seven months pregnant, as previously mentioned. She was last seen wearing a teal or blue shirt and blue, Capri style jeans, deputies said.

No further details regarding her disappearance are available at this time.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011, or the nearest law enforcement agency.

