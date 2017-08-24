Deputies locate man who fled from Baker Act facility

Pasco County Sheriff's Office

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) –  UPDATE | Jamaine Ransom, the 42-year-old man who fled from a Baker Act facility in Pasco County, has been located, according to the sheriff’s office.  No further details are available at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY | The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who ran away from a Baker Act facility on Thursday.

Detectives said Bradley Jermaine Ransom, 42, who goes by Jamaine Ransom, left a center located on S.R 54 near Osprey Lane in Pasco County at 9 a.m. and has not been seen since.

Ransom is described as a black male with short hair and a goatee. He is 5’9″ tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray sweat pants and old tennis shoes.

If you see Ransom, deputies ask you to please use caution and take appropriate action.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-706-2488.

