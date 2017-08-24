Deputies locate man who fled from Baker Act facility

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE | Jamaine Ransom, the 42-year-old man who fled from a Baker Act facility in Pasco County, has been located, according to the sheriff’s office. No further details are available at this time.
ORIGINAL STORY | The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who ran away from a Baker Act facility on Thursday.
Detectives said Bradley Jermaine Ransom, 42, who goes by Jamaine Ransom, left a center located on S.R 54 near Osprey Lane in Pasco County at 9 a.m. and has not been seen since.
Ransom is described as a black male with short hair and a goatee. He is 5’9″ tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray sweat pants and old tennis shoes.
If you see Ransom, deputies ask you to please use caution and take appropriate action.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-706-2488.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Winning $758M Powerball ticket sold in MA, Three $1M winners in Florida
- 2 suspects on the run in Tampa after armed home invasion, crash
- Veterinarian arrested for animal cruelty in Polk County
- Man killed when tractor overturned in Palm Harbor identified
- Hero dog takes rattlesnake bite to protect owner in North Port
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Cavern shuts down part of Fletcher Avenue
- Girl, 3, hit by truck in Riverview dies from injuries
- 9 members of Lakeland police K9 team suspended for speeding up to 101 mph