CSA Program at Lakewood Ranch

Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) = Organic Veggie Box

Think of Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) as a food subscription: pre-purchase a “share” of the harvest, then pick up your organic veggie box each week (December – April).

You Pay the Farm → Farmers Then Grow Food → You Pick Up Your Organic Veggie Box Each Week → See Your Neighbors and Farmers, Know Who Grows Your Food

> Once season begins, pick up your Organic Veggie Box each week (December – April) at Sarasota Polo Club.

> Our harvest varies seasonally. An example of an Organic Veggie Box contents: a head of lettuce, a bunch of kale, a bunch of carrots, a quart of tomatoes, a quart of squash, a bunch of scallions, a quart of green beans, and a bunch of basil.

> Each Organic Veggie Box fulfills the weekly produce needs of 2-4 people who like to eat veggies. You can enroll for more than one box, or you can split a box with a neighbor or friend.

http://lakewoodranch.com/wordenfarm