Cops: ‘Grunting’ man followed Pasco Co. girl as she walked home from school

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Land O’ Lakes middle schooler was followed by a “grunting” man as she was walking home from school on Tuesday, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim, who goes to Charles S. Rushe Middle School, told detectives she was walking on Snowdonia Drive when a white van drove past her and stopped. She said a man in his 30s exited the van and started walking behind her.

When she picked up the pace, the man began walking faster. The startled victim, whose age was not disclosed, took off running and continued running until she found a group of students. When she looked back, the man had returned to his van.

Deputies said the unidentified man didn’t say a word to the victim, but he was “making a loud grunting noise.”

The suspect is described as a tall white male with a brown beard. He was allegedly wearing a red ball cap pulled down in front of his face, a white t-shirt and blue jean shorts.

He was driving a new, larger white work van that’s in clean condition with dark windows. The only side windows were on the front and passenger side doors, deputies said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call 1-800-706-2488.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES