Convicted felon charged with dealing deadly drug Carfentanil, fentanyl, heroin

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A convicted felon was arrested in connection with the sale of heroin, fentanyl and carfentanil in Sarasota.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office started investigating 33-year-old Lauren Cobb on July 28 after she allegedly sold someone suspected heroin, which later tested positive for fentanyl, one of the strongest opiate drugs on the market.

Detectives said she sold suspected heroin again in August on two separate occasions, and one of the two drug buys tested positive for Carfentanil.

Cobb was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with the sale of Carfentanil, sale of fentanyl, sale of heroin and violation of probation.

Cobb was just released from prison in February after serving time for possession of a controlled substance, sale of hydromorphone and driving with a suspended license. Her rap sheet also includes charges for child neglect, obstruction, battery and several drug charges.

An investigation into the incident continues. No further details regarding Cobb’s arrest are available at this time.

