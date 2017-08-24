Bucs unveil upgrades to Raymond James Stadium

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you’re a Bucs fan excited about the upcoming football season, be prepared to get even more excited.

On Saturday, fans will have the chance to see several new upgrades to Ray Jay when the Bucs face the Browns in a preseason matchup.

The brand new West Stadium Club offers iconic views, massive video boards and televisions wherever you look.

The team got a brand new locker room—three times as large as their last one. The previous locker room was transformed for the U.S.F. Bulls who also play at Ray Jay.

“Raymond James Stadium is the crown jewel of the NFL and of all professional sports,” said Brian Ford, chief operating officer for the Bucs. “I’m looking forward to see the team and the players, the excitement on and off the field, but our team and where we are as a team, to walk in to that locker room, I can’t wait for that. The attention to detail in this project and the vision is the commitment the Glazier family has to this organization, this community and bringing back a championship to Tampa.”

Fans can also enjoy the franchise’s new team gear store, which offers more than 2,000 items with the Bucs logo. The store will be open on game days and when the team is away, doors will only be open Thursday through Saturday.

“Our fans are the best in the NFL and they deserve this. I can’t wait for them to see these enhancements,” said Ford.

