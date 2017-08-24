Bicyclist hit, killed by vehicle in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A bicyclist was killed after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night.
Lois Avenue North is closed to motorists between Lemon Street West and Cypress Street West.
Drivers should seek alternate routes.
No further information was immediately released.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Winning $758M Powerball ticket sold in MA, Three $1M winners in Florida
- 2 suspects on the run in Tampa after armed home invasion, crash
- Veterinarian arrested for animal cruelty in Polk County
- Man killed when tractor overturned in Palm Harbor identified
- Hero dog takes rattlesnake bite to protect owner in North Port
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Cavern shuts down part of Fletcher Avenue
- Girl, 3, hit by truck in Riverview dies from injuries
- 9 members of Lakeland police K9 team suspended for speeding up to 101 mph
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.