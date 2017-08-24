Better Call Behnken: Kids may be forced to find new schools if Hillsborough charter school doesn’t open by Friday

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hundreds of Hillsborough County students may have to find a new school—and quick.

Time is almost up for Avant Garde Academy Westchase. If the charter school is not finished, with county approval, by noon on Friday, the school will not be able to open this school year. The school buildings currently look like construction zones.

Superintendent Jeff Eakins has granted the school two extensions already and says the school children need to be in school. The charter school was supposed to open August 10, when public school started. If this school does not open this year, more than 250 children will have to find other schools. Most of those children would likely end up in the school they are zoned to attend, schools that in many cases their parents wanted to avoid.

General Contractor Alan Zirkelbach, of Zirkelbach Construction, tells 8 On Your Side he other contractors are working into the night, with some contractors sleeping on sidewalks, in an effort to complete the school by the final deadline of noon Friday.

He wants more time, saying he is “100 percent” sure he can have the school ready by Tuesday, if given time to work through the weekend.

Some parents are in tears, begging the school district for one more extension.

“We are very close,” said Liz Quay. “We are begging the superintendent to give us a little more time, just a few more days can make a big difference for our kids.”

It is unclear whether Superintendent Jeff Eakins will grant another extension. As of now, the firm Friday deadline is in place.

Zirkelbach said he will continue to try to meet that deadline.

This new charter school is managed by Alliance Education Services, based in N.C.

Parents have reached out to Better Call Behnken for help getting answers.

