Artist testifies against former Universal coworker accused of stabbing him

ORLANOD, Fla. (WESH) — A Central Florida artist stabbed in the head took the stand against a former Universal coworker accused of attacking him on Wednesday.

Glenn Ferguson told the jury how Fredrick Torres allegedly attacked him over and over again with a pair of scissors and his fists.

Torres, who worked as a caricature artist had been fired, but went to work on New Years Day and allegedly confronted Ferguson at Islands of Adventure.

“I’m going to die…nobody is going to help me and everyone will watch,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson told the jury when Torres showed up, he was angry and the pair argued.

Ferguson said that was when Torres produced a pair of scissors and held them like a dagger before he started chasing him.
The prosecution showed surveillance video of the chase in court.

Ferguson said he asked a security guard for help, but didn’t receive any.

“He stabbed me in the skull, he pushed in so hard the handle broke in the palm of his hand,” Ferguson recalled.

The jury saw the broken pair of scissors and saw how Ferguson reacted when he heard and saw surveillance video of the attack.

The state rested late Wednesday and will resume trial on Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

