Adoptable pets looking for homes in Hillsborough

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Even after a successful “Clear the Shelters” campaign this past weekend, there are still a lot of adoption candidates available at Hillsborough County’s Pet Resource Center.

Lauren Postiglione joined us in the studio this morning to talk about the great pets that are available for adoption.

