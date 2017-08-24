93-year-old Confederate monument in Manatee County moved

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – It didn’t take long for the 93-year-old Confederate war memorial outside the Manatee County Courthouse to be moved.

The monument was already gone from Bradenton Thursday morning. There was no immediate word on when or where it was moved.

The only thing that remains is a slab that the pedestal was placed on.

Manatee County officials previously said there were enough funds to go ahead and move the monument. They said it was going to cost $12,000 to move.

Controversy over the structure had brewed for days. It came to a head with a heated protest on Monday, then through more debate Tuesday with commissioners ultimately voting 4-3 to say goodbye.

The granite obelisk was built to commemorate Stonewall Jackson, Robert E. Lee and Jefferson Davis and the “Memory of our Confederate Soldiers.” It was dedicated on June 22, 1924 on the Manatee County Courthouse grounds.

Check this list of Confederate monuments in Tampa Bay area:

MONUMENT STORIES-