8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | August 25-27

1. Fourth Friday: Tour of the Century (Friday)

Experience the architecture and design of the historic Le Méridien Tampa. Get the details

2. Caregiver Learning Day (Friday)

If you plan to ever care for a loved one in their old-age, you can simulate their feelings at this virtual reality experience. Get the details

3. Foster Orientation (Saturday)

Take this course to become a short-term pet parent until the animal can find a forever home. Get the details

4. Beer & Bow Ties (Saturday)

Dress in your Saturday best and enjoy some brewskies while contributing to a fantastic charity. Get the details

5. Great Bay Scallop Search (Saturday)

Search for exclusive Bay Scallops along side 180 other participants. Get the details

6. Tampa’s Last Saturday Bar Crawl – College Football Edition (Saturday)

Show off your college spirit and suit up for a bar crawl around Tampa Bay. Get the details

7. Hero Chilli Cookoff (Sunday)

Enjoy the best Chili Cook-off in Tampa Bay and honor our Special Operation Forces in a great way. Get the details

8. National Dog Day Celebration (Sunday)

Support local pet adoption agencies and see a K-9 demonstration while you treat yourself and your pooch. Get the details

