53-year-old mother of 2 plays birthdates to win $758M Powerball jackpot

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) –The winner of the $758 million Powerball jackpot came forward during a news conference at the Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters Thursday.

Mavis L. Wanczyk, 53, is taking home the largest jackpot ever won by a single ticket in North American Lottery history. She bought her ticket at the Pride Station & Store on Montgomery Street in Chicopee, in western Massachusetts.

Wanczyk said during the news conference she was an employee at Mercy Medical Center for more than 30 years. She said she has a 31-year-old daughter and a 26-year-old son and is a regular lottery player.

Wanczyk said she chose her own winning numbers based off family birthdays and lucky numbers within the family. She found out she won the jackpot after leaving work Wednesday night with a colleague of several years, who she described as a Chicopee firefighter.

Massachusetts State Lottery had initially reported that the winning ticket was sold in Watertown, but says that was a mistake.

“When manually recording the names of the retailers that sold the jackpot winning ticket and the $1 million winning tickets, the information was transcribed incorrectly,” Michael Sweeney, Executive Director of the Massachusetts State Lottery said. “We apologize for the confusion this created and remain thrilled that a jackpot winning ticket and two $1 million winning tickets were sold here in Massachusetts.”

Bob Bolduc, founder of Pride Station & Stores, said during a news conference that the winning ticket was sold around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Bolduc said the cash bonus the store will receive for selling the winning ticket will be donated to local charities around western Massachusetts.

Powerball Winning Number 06-07-16-23-26 (04)

A total of 34 people won a $1 million prize in Wednesday’s drawing.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot in Massachusetts was in 2013.

Massachusetts made out well this time around. In addition to the 25 percent federal tax that the winner will have to pay, the state will collect 5 percent of the jackpot.

The excitement surrounding the Powerball itself has also been good for revenues, as the state gets to keep $0.80 for each $2 ticket sold. Most of the money will go into operating expenses for the Lottery, but 20 percent of that will go the 351 cities and towns of the state as local aid.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES