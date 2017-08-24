2 suspects on the run in Tampa after armed home invasion, crash

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two suspects in an armed home invasion in Tampa are on the run after crashing a stolen Kia Sol at a skate park.

Tampa police caught two of four suspects after they ran away from the car they crashed.

The investigation began at 11:23 p.m. Wednesday night when police responded to a call about shots fired in the 1900 block of East Genesee Street.

Officers arrived to see the suspect vehicle, A Kia Sol, fleeing the area at a high rate of speed. Officers determined that a home invasion had occurred.

Officers pursued the Kia and the suspects drove the vehicle into the skate park at the Perry Harvey Park, which is located at 900 E. Scott St.

Two of the suspects were taken into custody after a brief chase.

The Kia was a reported stolen vehicle from the Tampa International Airport.

There were no reported injuries to officers or suspects as a result of the pursuit.

During the investigation it was determined that a home invasion had occurred. At least four masked armed suspects forced their way into the victims’ residence. A shot was fired inside the home, however, no one was struck. One of the male victims was pistol-whipped. That victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and is being treated at a local hospital.

Police have not released a description of the two suspects who are still on the run.

Police have arrested Daniel Luis Santana, age 21, of Tampa and Bradley Scott Kincaid, age 24, of Tampa. Santana was charged with Home Invasion Robbery with a Firearm and two counts of aggravated Battery Carrying a Conceal Firearm. Kincaid was charged with Home Invasion Robbery with a Firearm, Flee to Elude, No Valid Driver’s License and Grand Theft Auto.

