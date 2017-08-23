What if you won the Powerball jackpot? Tampa Bay area financial planner gives advice

By Published:
A customer shows her purchased Powerball tickets for Wednesday's drawing, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, in Hialeah, Fla. The winner could take the $700 million annuity option (paid out over 29 years) or the $443.3 million cash prize, minus state and federal taxes. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

(WFLA) – So you’ve won the life-changing Powerball jackpot, what are you going to do now?

A local financial planner has words of wisdom you might want to hear.

“Keep your mouth shut!” says certified financial planner Kimberly Overman.

Next, the best thing you can do is decided what’s important to you, Overman said.

“Lump sum can be great, but you’re gonna pay an enormous amount in taxes if you don’t do the planning,” she said.

The bottom line is discipline.

