What if you won the Powerball jackpot? Tampa Bay area financial planner gives advice

(WFLA) – So you’ve won the life-changing Powerball jackpot, what are you going to do now?
A local financial planner has words of wisdom you might want to hear.
“Keep your mouth shut!” says certified financial planner Kimberly Overman.
Next, the best thing you can do is decided what’s important to you, Overman said.
“Lump sum can be great, but you’re gonna pay an enormous amount in taxes if you don’t do the planning,” she said.
The bottom line is discipline.
8 On Your Side’s Jenn Holloway has much more on this story in the video above.
