It’s hard to believe that it was TWELVE years ago that The Dunedin Fine Art Center’s incredibly successful wearable ART fashion show, made its debut before its first SOLD-OUT crowd. Now in its 13th year, this always surprising event promises to continue to be the standard against which all other art-fashion shows are measured. Joining us today are designer Lina Teixera and Linda Hamilton to tell us all about it.

For Tickets. https://www.dfac.org/event/wearable-art-thirteen/