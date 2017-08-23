VIDEO: Thirsty burglar steals alcohol from Bradenton restaurant 3 times in one night

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Bradenton police are looking for a thirsty burglar who broke into a restaurant and stole multiple bottles of alcohol.

The incident, which was caught on camera, happened on July 25 around 1:45 a.m. at Mattison’s Grill at 101 Riverfront Drive in Bradenton.

Police said the young suspect cut a hole through a screen enclosure, climbed through the hole and walked into the restaurant. Once inside, he took multiple bottles of alcohol from their stock. He left the establishment and came back with a backpack to steal more alcohol on two more occasions between 1:57 a.m. and 3:45 a.m.

It’s unclear how much alcohol he was able to steal.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late teens to early 20s. He may have dark curly hair and was wearing long dark pants, a dark colored hoodie, Converse style sneakers and a mask or bandana covering the lower half of his face at the time of the incident.

No further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300, or Detective Jeff Beckley.

