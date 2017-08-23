VIDEO: Booze, shoe thieves sought in connection with burglaries in downtown St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives are searching for at least four thieves believed to be connected to several business burglaries in St. Petersburg.
Police posted surveillance videos of the thieves stealing liquor from Winn Dixie on 4th Street on August 14th.
An hour earlier, around 8:45 p.m., investigators say the same group stole eight pairs of shoes worth $500 at the Shoe Carnival on 9th Street.
If you think you know any of the suspects or may have seen these crimes taking place, please call St. Petersburg Police immediately at 727-893-7780, or text SPPD and your anonymous tip to TIP-411 (847-411).
Follow Jamel Lanee’ on Facebook
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Veterinarian arrested for animal cruelty in Polk County
- Bill proposes banning use of food stamps to buy soda in Florida
- St. Pete Beach approves booze sales on beach, with restrictions
- Missouri woman charged with killing daughter with autism
- Python pulled from underneath Seminole County home
- What are the most likely numbers to win the Powerball?
- New smartphone app ensures your child answers your texts immediately