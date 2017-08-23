Veterinarian arrested for animal cruelty in Polk County

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A veterinarian and her husband are facing felony animal cruelty charges in Polk County.

Detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested 66-year-old Dr. Gail Anne Nichols and her husband, 74-year-old Paul Craig Smith, on Tuesday.

After getting a tip about animals not being properly cared for at their Lakeland home, investigators found 28 miniature horses, two full-sized horses, eight dogs and two birds that were neglected.

According to the arrest affidavit, five of the eight dogs were living in cages without access to water.

Three of the miniature horses had hooves that were so overgrown they spiraled upwards and caused lameness, according to the paperwork. Veterinarians determined three of the miniature horses would require euthanasia.

Investigators also say the home had a strong odor of ammonia and was infested with rats. The house also did not have air conditioning and was not habitable for humans, according to the affidavit.

During the investigation, Dr. Nichols told deputies she practices veterinary medicine part-time at Gulfport Veterinary Clinic in Gulfport and Animal Emergency of Pasco in Port Richey. The animals that were found neglected at her home are her own personal animals, and not affiliated with a veterinary practice, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The fact that a practicing, licensed veterinarian caused so much suffering to her own animals is extremely concerning,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. “We hope from this point forward she is not allowed to own, or treat, any more animals.”

Both Dr. Nichols and her husband were charged with three counts of felony animal cruelty, one count of misdemeanor animal cruelty and five counts of confinement of animals without sufficient food, water or shelter.

