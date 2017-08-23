Train stuck on tracks, blocking Falkenburg Rd. in Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A disabled train is blocking a road in Hillsborough County.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is urging motorists to avoid Falkenburg Road just south of Woodberry Road and north of Adamo.Drive.

A CSX train is stuck on the tracks and it is blocking traffic in all directions in that area as of 8:25 a.m.

CSX has estimated it will be between 30 minutes to one hour before the train is moved.

