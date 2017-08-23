Thieves make off with ATM after burglary at McDonald’s in Odessa

ODESSA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three men who broke into a McDonald’s early Wednesday morning and stole an ATM containing an undisclosed amount of cash.

The incident, which was caught on grainy surveillance video, happened at 3:40 a.m. at a McDonald’s on 8506 Gunn Highway in Odessa.

Deputies said someone smashed the side window of the business and three masked men walked into the store and went straight to the money machine.

Using a yellow pair of bolt cutters, one suspect cut the single wire to the ATM and knocked it over. Another suspect helped him push the ATM through the door, and the third suspect helped them carry it out to a Chrysler Town and County minivan, which was reported stolen. The men then fled through the parking lot, heading west onto South Mobley Road toward Race Track Road. The vehicle was abandoned in a pond at 423 Lafayette Boulevard in Oldsmar, with what was left of the stolen ATM. Deputies said the rear seats of the minivan were removed and are still missing.

The first suspect is described as a male wearing a dark jacket with a hood, dark pants, black shoes and a bunny mask.

The second suspect is also a male. He was wearing an unknown mask with fur, a dark jacket with a hood and writing on the front, dark pants and dark shoes.

The third suspect was also wearing an unknown mask and a dark jacket with a hood, dark pants and shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200. To be eligible for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477). To remain anonymous, report online at http://www.crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip using our P3 Tips Mobile application, which is a free download for iPhones, iPads and Droids. You must call Crime Stoppers first to be eligible for a reward.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

> BACK TO TOP STORIES