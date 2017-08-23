Tampa man arrested for sexual battery inside church classroom

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was arrested for sexual battery inside a church on Sunday.
According to Tampa police, Le’Angelo Wilkerson, 27, had sex with a victim in a classroom inside the Rehobath Faith Cathedral at 3220 N. 40th Street.
A second victim walked into the room, and Wilkerson told her to stay.
Wilkerson grabbed the second victim on the buttocks.
He is charged with sexual battery on a person 12 or younger, lewd or lascivious molestation and violation of probation.
