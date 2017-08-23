Sebastian police officer charged after K9 dies in patrol car

WESH Published:
(Source: Sebastian Police Department)

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sebastian police officer faces an animal cruelty charge after a four-month investigation into the death of his police dog.

The dog, named Diesel, was “left unattended” in the officer’s car when he parked it at the Melbourne courthouse in Brevard County on April 28, a statement from the Brevard-Seminole State Attorney’s office said. The temperature that day was 88 degrees.

The officer found the dog in the car when he arrived home in Sebastian, Indian River County, hours later. He called 911 and reported the dog dead.

The Office of the State Attorney has filed a charge of Animal Cruelty against Officer Eric Antosia, the dog’s handler. The charge is a misdemeanor.

The police vehicle in which Diesel was left is equipped with alarms and other safety equipment to prevent the dog from becoming overheated. Police are investigating whether the safety equipment was working.

Antosia has been placed on administrative leave without pay, according to a statement from the Sebastian Police Department.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s