Python pulled from underneath Seminole County home

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) —There are some jobs you must leave to professionals.
A Seminole County woman knew she had to call for help when she saw what she called a “fat snake” beneath her deck.
The Chuluota woman says her dog chased it under her home and she didn’t know what to do.
She called in snake expert Bob Cross and when he couldn’t reach the three to four-foot Ball Python with his tongs, he put on gloves and grabbed it with his hands.
Cross said the snake is likely someone’s pet that escaped.
